'UN Held Meeting, Global Media Covered Issue': In Address to Pak, Imran Khan Lauds Govt Over Kashmir

New Delhi: Patting Pakistan's back for 'successfully internationalising Kashmir issue', Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said that the United Nations for the first time since 1965 convened a meeting on the tensions and international media also covered the matter.

"We have succeeded in internationalising the issue of Kashmir, we talked to world leaders and embassies. UN for the first time since 1965, convened a meeting on Kashmir issue. Even international media has picked it up," Khan said addressing the nation.

Pakistan has come out in protest over the recent developments in Jammu and Kashmir and has even tried to drum up global support on the issue, with Khan dailing US president Donald Trump and Pakistan Senate Chairman cancelling visit to the Gulf nation after UAE honoured PM Modi with its highest civilian award the 'Order of Zayed'.

Tensions between India and Pakistan spiked after India abrogated provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution to withdraw Jammu and Kashmir's special status and bifurcated it into two Union Territories. India, however, has categorically told the international community that the scrapping of Article 370 was an internal matter and also advised Pakistan to accept the reality.

