UN Report on Human Rights Abuse in Kashmir Motivated: Army Chief Bipin Rawat

Indian Army Chief Bipin Rawat on Wednesday strongly denounced report from the UN that called for an international investigation into the alleged incidents of human rights abuse by Indian forces in Kashmir, saying such reports are “motivated”.“No need to speak about this human rights report. The human rights record of Indian Army is above board. These reports are motivated,” said Rawat.Earlier, a statement from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the first-ever UN report on human rights situation was “fallacious.”“It is a selective compilation of largely unverified information. It is overtly prejudiced and seeks to build a false narrative. The report violates India’s sovereignty and integrity... it is disturbing that those behind this report have chosen to describe internationally designated and UN-proscribed terrorist entities as ‘armed groups’ and terrorists as ‘leaders.’ This undermines the UN-led consensus on zero tolerance to terrorism,” the MEA statement said.The ministry also said that such “malicious reports” could not undermine the will of the people and the government of India to protect the territorial integrity of the country.The report also slams India for using pellet guns and also condemns the “arbitrary detentions and arrests”.It also asked India to repeal AFSPA and to establish impartial and credible investigations to probe all civilian killings.The MEA said the report failed to take into account the global consensus on terrorism. “Terrorism is the most egregious violation of human rights. Yet, the authors have conveniently ignored the pattern of cross-border terrorism emanating from Pakistan and territories under its illegal control,” it said.