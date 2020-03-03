UN Rights Chief Files Intervention Application in SC on CAA; It’s India’s Internal Matter, Retorts Govt

New Delhi: The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet, has filed an intervention in the Supreme Court on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and informed India's Permanent Mission in Geneva about it, the Ministry of External Affairs said Tuesday.

The office of UNHCHR has taken a stern view on the CAA and the ongoing protests in India. In the global report at the 43rd session of the Human Rights Council in Geneva on February 27, Bachelet had said, "Citizenship Amendment Act adopted last December is of great concern. Indians in huge numbers, and from all communities, have expressed – in a mostly peaceful manner – their opposition to the Act, and support for the country's long tradition of secularism."

She had also expressed concern about "police inaction" during the Delhi riots.

The same day that she presented this report, senior diplomat and Secretary (West) in the Ministry of External Affairs, Vikas Swarup, had met her and later tweeted, "Reaffirming India's commitment to ensuring human rights for all citizens. Had a good meeting with UN High Commissioner for Human Rights HE Michelle Bachelet."

The MEA asserted that the CAA is an internal matter of India and concerns the sovereign right of the Indian Parliament to make laws.

"Our Permanent Mission in Geneva was informed yesterday evening by UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (Michelle Bachelet) that her office had filed an intervention application in the Supreme Court of India in respect to the 2019 Citizenship Amendment Act," MEA Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said.

"We strongly believe that no foreign party has any locus standi on issues pertaining to India's sovereignty," he said.

India is clear that the CAA is constitutionally valid and complies with all requirements of its constitutional values, Kumar said.

"It is reflective of our long standing national commitment in respect of human rights issues arising from the tragedy of the Partition of India," he said.

"India is a democratic country governed by the rule of law. We all have utmost respect for and full trust in our independent judiciary. We are confident that our sound and legally sustainable position will be vindicated by the Supreme Court," he said.

The Supreme Court is hearing close to 144 petitions pertaining to the CAA. The court on January 22 gave the Centre four weeks’ time to file its response while not imposing any stay on the implementation of CAA. The court, however, said the cases related to Assam and Tripura would be heard separately.

