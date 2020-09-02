INDIA

UN Secretary General Guterres Condoles Death of Former President Pranab Mukherjee

The Secretary-General ”recalls with appreciation” Mukherjee’s ”commitment to reform, multilateralism and support to the United Nations,” Dujarric said. (Photo: Reuters)

Mukherjee died on Monday evening following a 21-day battle with multiple ailments.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has condoled the death of former president Pranab Mukherjee and recalled with appreciation his commitment to reform, multilateralism and support to the world organisation.

Mukherjee died on Monday evening following a 21-day battle with multiple ailments. He was 84.

The Secretary-General learned with sadness of the passing of former President Mukherjee and he expresses his most sincere condolences to his family as well as to the government and people of India for this loss,” Spokesman for the Secretary-General, Stphane Dujarric told PTI.

The Secretary-General ”recalls with appreciation” Mukherjee’s ”commitment to reform, multilateralism and support to the United Nations,” Dujarric said.

