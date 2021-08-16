UN Urges All In Afghanistan To Show 'RestRaint'

United Nations (AP) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is urging the Taliban and all other parties to exercise utmost restraint in order to protect the lives of Afghans and ensure the delivery of humanitarian aid. UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said Sunday that the United Nations remains determined to contribute to a peaceful settlement, promote the human rights of all Afghans, notably women and girls, and provide life-saving humanitarian assistance and critical support to civilians in need.

The UN humanitarian office said members of the humanitarian community - both from the UN and non-governmental organisations - remain committed to helping the millions of Afghans needing assistance and are staying in the country despite the highly complex security environment. The office, known as OCHA, said in a statement Sunday that over 550,000 people were already in need of assistance before more that 550,000 people were displaced by conflict this year, a figure that doubled since May.(AP) .

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here