Unable to Afford Flight, Mother Drives Two-wheeler for 5 Days From Pune To Meet Sick Son in Jamshedpur

A 26-year-old woman who was rendered jobless during the Covid-19 lockdown, drove a two-wheeler for five days from Pune to Jamshedpur to meet her sick five-year-old son.

A resident of Bhatia Basti in Kadma, Sonia Das along with her friend- Sabia Bano travelled 1,800 km from Pune via Mumbai to reach Jamshedpur on Friday evening. They began this tedious on Monday morning after her husband informed her that their son has developed a fever.

The duo reached the Steel City on Friday and soon after their arrival, they were taken for a few hours by the health authorities for a Covid-19 test. “We conducted rapid antigen tests, we let them go after they tested negative and asked them to stay in-home quarantine," DSP (Headquarters II) Arvind Kumar told Times of India. A dry ration for 30 days has been provided to the family, Kumar added.

Narrating her ordeal how the Maharashtra and Jharkhand government could not help her after she repeatedly tagged them in her tweets, Sonia said, there were no passenger trains running between Tatanagar and Pune or Mumbai and we do not have sufficient money to buy an air ticket. With no help coming from the government, I decided to drive as I was extremely worried about my son, she added.

“I saw my son and other family members standing on the balcony upstairs from the road outside on Friday evening before being shifted to Telco quarantine centre along with my friend Sabia Bano,” Sonia told Hindustan Times.

Sonia was working with a production house in Mumbai and lost her job during the lockdown. Unable to pay her rent, she was evicted from her rented accommodation in Mumbai, when she decided to find a job in Pune, where Sabia stays.

They stopped at ten petrol pumps and three dhabas on their way as they crossed worst-affected states and cities on the way but faced no safety and security issues during their journey.