Unable to Afford Son's Cancer Treatment, Father Injects 14-yr-old With Poison in Tamil Nadu

A 14-year-old boy who was studying 6th standard, suffering from cancer allegedly euthanised by injecting poison. Three persons including his father arrested by the police of Salem district police. Vannatamizh was suffering from bone cancer and he was under immense pain due to the disease for the past year.

Periyasamy, the father of Vannatamizh who is a lorry driver, couldn’t afford the treatment for his son.

He decided to kill his son and approached Venkatesan, who runs a diagnostic lab in the same locality and explained about the difficulties and pain his son has been undergoing and pleaded him to kill his son by injecting poison.

Both of them later took the help of another person named Prabhu, who works as a medical assistant, to inject the boy with poison. On Sunday evening, Prabhu administered the poison syringe to Vannatamil and he died in just minutes. After the information about the demise of Vannatamil, words started spreading in the village and the police reached the spot immediately and began the inquiry.

They sent the body of Vannatamil for the postmortem. The autopsy report revealed that Vannatamil was murdered. Police arrested all the three who were involved in the incident including Periyasamy.

