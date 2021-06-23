Unable to Afford Son's Medicines, Telangana Woman Pushes Him into a Well, Say Police

A woman has been arrested for allegedly killing her son who was suffering from a mental illness in Telangana.

The woman, who worked as a labourer, said the family couldn’t afford medicines for the child who was struggling with the ailment for 14 years. Due to poor income, she didn’t have thousands of rupees needed for the medicines, she added.

She allegedly threw her son into the well on her way to work and later confessed it to her husband, who then informed the police about the incident.

The police retrieved the body from the well with the help of a JCB machine.

The Peddapalli police have filed a case against her.

Disclaimer: If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata)

