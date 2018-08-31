Unable to Arrange Money for Pregnant Wife's Treatment, UP Man Tries to Sell 4-Year-Old Daughter

To arrange money for the treatment of his pregnant wife, a man in Uttar Pradesh’s Kannauj tried to sell his four-year-old daughter.According to a report in ANI, Arvind Banjara took his seven-month pregnant wife to district hospital after she developed some complications, and was asked to arrange blood. Unable to gather money for it, he resorted to selling his eldest daughter, four-year-old Roshni, for Rs 25,000."In the district hospital, we were told to get blood for her. They told me that she will not survive if blood is not arranged for her. I didn't have money, so I had no other option, but to sell my child," ANI quoted Banjara as saying.The police learnt about the case and stopped Banjara and his wife, Sukhdevi, from selling the child. The police also assured financial assistance for Sukhdevi’s treatment."It's not easy to sell a child, but we had no other option. We had already visited a few hospitals for treatment," said Sukhdevi."We got to know a couple needed money for treatment and was trying to sell their child to arrange for money. When we found out that the woman is suffering from bleeding and needs help, the Tirwa police station decided to provide full financial aid to the family," Tirwa police station officer, Amod Kumar Singh, said.