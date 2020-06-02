Unable to Attend Online Classes, 14-year-old Kerala Girl Sets Herself Ablaze

Malappuram: A class 9 student from Kerala allegedly committed suicide by setting herself ablaze as she was unable to attend the online classes being conducted by her school.

Devika, 14, a student of Government Higher Secondary School in Irimbiliyam in Malappuram, was found dead in an unoccupied house next to her residence.

Balakrishnan and Sheeba, her parents, alleged that Devika was depressed as the family did not have a television or smartphone which she could use to attend online classes.

The girl had been missing since Monday afternoon and in the evening her charred body was found next to the house. An empty vessel of kerosene was also found near the body. Police could not find anything suspicious after conducting the primary enquiry.

Schools and colleges continue to remain shut in Kerala due to coronavirus outbreak and ongoing lockdown norms. However, online classes for students from first standard to post-graduation commenced on June 1 in the state. Teachers were entrusted to make sure the benefits of online classes reach each and every student in school. For colleges, the task was to be executed by the principal.

Classes for school students were offered via Kite Victers channel in Malayalam. The classes have been receiving a rousing reception from day one itself.

