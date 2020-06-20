Unable to Attend Online Classes Class 10 Girl Ends Life in Howrah

A Class 10 girl died by suicide at her residence in Howrah district, West Bengal on Thursday after she was unable to attend her online classes due to a technical snag on her phone.

“We found her hanging from the door panel, she was immediately rushed to Howrah State General Hospital where she was declared dead on arrival, however, no suicide note has been found yet,” said a senior police officer investigating the case.

The inquiry revealed that the student was upset after her cell phone got damaged and she was finding it difficult to continue her online classes, the officer added.

The incident took place when the girl's parents had gone to their native place in Bihar’s Samastipur, while she was staying with her brother in the city.

“I don’t have words to express my shock. I never imagined that she would take such an extreme step. A few days ago she called me and expressed her concern that her phone was not working after it accidentally fell from her brother’s hand. I promised to give her another cell phone after my return to Kolkata, but before we could arrive, she took her life,” student’s father- Santu Sau said.

I tried to get it repaired by calling a few people but since Howrah was a containment zone, no mobile repair shops were opened and I asked my daughter to wait for a few days, Sau added.

On Thursday, the girl was alone at home when she decided to take the extreme step. Her brother found her hanging with the door panel and immediately informed neighbours and police. However, the local police have ruled out any foul play behind the incident.

Note: This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata).

