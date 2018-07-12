English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Unable to Conceive, Woman Kidnaps 4-year-old Delhi Girl Before Fleeing to Rajasthan
During interrogation, they told police that they had got married one year ago. The woman had undergone tubectomy and could not conceive. She was consulting doctors and someone had referred her to consult doctors in RML.
Image for representation only
New Delhi: A four-year-old girl, who was kidnapped by a childless couple from northwest Delhi, was rescued from Rajasthan.
Aslam Khan, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) tweeted, "Team from Distt #NorthWest of @DelhiPolice rescued a 4-year-old girl from Rajasthan & apprehended the kidnappers- a childless couple. Acting on an information a team from PS Bharat Nagar did exemplary investigation & cracked the case within 4 days. Both accused ve been sent to JC."
On July 3, the girl child was kidnapped by a 30-year-old woman from the JJ Colony when she was playing. The child's mother works as a labourer, police said.
When her mother returned from work and searched for her daughter in the area, she could not find her, following which the police were informed and a case was registered.
The police had no clues about the identity of the accused and spoke to locals, following which they got to know about a woman, who was last seen with the child.
The woman used to live in JJ Colony 15-20 years ago with her parents. Her parents were traced and they told police that they had disowned her after she left her husband and four children for another man, the police said.
They gave the police her first husband's contact number. He was contacted in Rajasthan and he shared with the police the contact details of her second husband, who stayed in another district in the state, police said.
Police analysed the call detail records of her second husband and found the woman's number. Subsequently, the woman and her husband were traced and arrested.
During interrogation, they told police that they had got married one year ago. The woman had undergone tubectomy and could not conceive. She was consulting doctors and someone had referred her to consult doctors in RML.
"She thought that the treatment would take a long time and decided to kidnap a child. She visited JJ Colony since she was familiar with the area and took the child away," the police added.
