Unable to Fend for 5 Daughters, Woman Sells Off Sixth Baby for Rs 20,000 in Bihar's Sitamarhi
Muzaffarpur: Already unable to take care of five girls, a couple in Bihar’s Sitamarhi district sold their sixth daughter, right after her birth, for Rs 20,000.
Ashok Das and his wife Asha Devi hoped that this time she will deliver a boy who would go on to financially help the family. But when the doctors at Shri Krishna Medical College and Hospital in Muzaffarpur informed them that it was a baby girl, it didn’t take them much time to come to a ‘decision’.
Asha gave birth to her sixth daughter on September 15 and sold her to Sanju Devi. The incident came to light only on Wednesday after a ruckus broke out when the couple had returned to the hospital to receive the financial aid provided by the state government for girl children.
Asha claimed that Sanju was yet to make the full payment. When the couple came to the hospital to take the government grant, Sanju demanded her share in it too. This led to a tussle and a crowd gathered around them.
The hospital administration called the police and after initial investigation, the baby was handed over to Asha.
Sanju admitted that she had promised to pay Rs 20,000, but paid only a part of the amount, Inspector Manoj Kumar said.
He added that the administration will provide financial help to the couple and also send them for counseling so that they won’t take such a step in future.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
