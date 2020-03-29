Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Amid Curfew, Young Cop from Etawah in UP Walks Back to Work at MP's Rajgarh District, Felicitated​

Constable Digvijaya Sharma started walking from home after the nationwide lockdown was announced on Tuesday. With hardly any shop remaining open, Sharma starved for most of the stretch before finally reaching his destination on Saturday.

Vivek Trivedi | News18

Updated:March 29, 2020, 9:50 PM IST
Constable Digvijay Sharma being felicitated by Superintendent of Police Pradip Sharma. (News18)

Bhopal: While thousands across the nation struggle to return home amid the lockdown, a young police constable from Uttar Pradesh walked back to his place of work in a far-away town in Madhya Pradesh. The distance he had to cover was 450km.

Constable Digvijaya Sharma had left for his home town Etawah in UP on March 16 to appear for his graduation exams and was supposed to report back to duty on March 24.

However, as the nationwide curfew was announced on Tuesday evening to check the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, Sharma was unable to find any mode of transport to return to Pachor police station based in Rajgarh district of Madhya Pradesh.

He then decided to do the unthinkable – start walking back to work. “I got lifts at times from people and covered the remaining distance on foot,” Sharma said.

With hardly any shop remaining open during the lockdown, Sharma starved for most of the stretch before finally reaching his destination on Saturday.

Legs swelled, once Sharma reached his office on Sunday morning, a small felicitation ceremony awaited him. His colleagues and senior officers are speechless by his dedication.

The young constable was felicitated by Superintendent of Police Pradip Sharma.

