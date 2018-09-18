Unable to ‘Handle Indian Beer’, Two Naked Chinese Nationals Ram SUV Into Car in Meerut

Accidents on the busy Garh road in Meerut are not that uncommon, but the one that happened this past Sunday evening took everyone by surprise.A luxury SUV rammed into a car around 9.30 pm. Two inebriated Chinese nationals were found be in the SUV, which had a Delhi registration number. They were completely naked, Times of India reported.Rajiv Rastogi, driver of the car that was hit, approached the SUV in anger, but on finding the Chinese men completely sloshed and naked, he was perplexed. Soon, a crowd gathered and traffic came to a halt along the stretch.Police arrived shortly on the scene. The two Chinese nationals were identified as Guoqing Xia (45) and Wenxin Zu (51). They were taken to the police station after they were given clothes.They were reportedly coming from a party after drinking heavily. When asked why they were not wearing any clothes, they responded, “We could not handle the Indian beer”.The two work here as quality control exports for a Chinese firm. They frequent a local factory which exports meat products to India, according to the newspaper.Superintendent of police (city) Ranvijay Singh said an investigation has been launched into the “eccentric behaviour” of the two.