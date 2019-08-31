Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Unable to Hire Workers to Plough His Field, Telangana Farmer Comes Up with a ‘DIY’ Tool

Bollam Muthayya, 32, used his old bicycle to make a DIY (do-it-yourself) device to plough his field since he could not afford to hire ploughers.

Rishika Sadam | CNN-News18

Updated:August 31, 2019, 11:48 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Unable to Hire Workers to Plough His Field, Telangana Farmer Comes Up with a ‘DIY’ Tool
Bollam Muthayya (pictured) modified his old cycle into a plough using a wooden log and ropes.
Loading...

Hyderabad: Little did a farmer from the interiors of Telangana know that his hack to plough his fields would make him popular overnight in his village of roughly 2,000 people.

Bollam Muthayya, 32, hailing from a remote village Charla Gouraram in Nalgonda district, used his old bicycle to make a DIY (do-it-yourself) device to plough his field since he could not afford to hire ploughers.

Hiring ploughers is a common practice in most villages here.

“I have four acres of land, of which I sow cotton seeds in one acre. For that, the field needs to be ploughed at least three times, which would cost Rs 6,000. I don’t have my own ploughing devices, which is why I need to hire workers,” he said.

Muthayya’s inability to pay the hired help pushed him to find a hack. He used a part of his old cycle -- the handle and the front tyre -- and modified it into a plough using a wooden log and ropes.

Muthayya joined the wooden log, attached with sharp iron plates, to the bottom of the tyre. He then tied the layers of rope, in an estimated circumference of the tool, to help pull the device forward.

The farmer doesn’t even own any cattle, which are ideally used to till the field in traditional methods. So, his wife, Renuka, came to the rescue.

Playing the cattle’s role, Renuka helps Muthayya turn the top layer of the soil by pulling the plough using the ropes. At the other end, Muthayya pushes the device, which is the cycle handle, forcing the steel plates at the bottom to remove the soil layer.

Enjoying his “one shot to fame” moment, Muthayya said that villagers visit him while he works to take note of his successful experiment.

“The people we hire to plough the field are not punctual and make us wait. Instead, we decided to do it ourselves. It is physical work, but the little money we are saving is making a difference to us,” Muthayya added.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram