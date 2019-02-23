Unable to Pay Bribe to Tehsildar, MP Farmer Ties Buffalo to Officer’s Vehicle

Unable to pay the bribe money to a revenue department officer, a poor farmer in Madhya Pradesh’s Tikamgarh tied his buffalo to the officer’s vehicle.Those present in the Kahrgapur Tehsil office were taken by surprise when the elderly farmer, LaxmiYadav, reached there with his buffalo and tied it to the Tehsildar’s vehicle.Yadav claimed he had approached the Tehsildar Sunil Verma for getting a land piece transferred to his name and the officer reportedly sought Rs one lakh bribe. He said that he paid Rs 50,000 earlier, but had no money to pay the second installment and hence brought his buffalo and offered it to the officer.However, the tehsildar allegedly kept pressurising him for the money and did not clear his file.Driven by anguish and frustration, the farmer took to unusual step on Saturday. The administration went into a tizzy after the video clip of the incident went viral on social media.Soon an amused crowd gathered on the spot. Senior officers declined to comment on the incident.“I will look into the allegations of the farmer,” said Vandana Rajput, the Sub Divisional Magistrate Baldevgarh.