Unable to Clear Credit Card Debt & Rs 8 Lakh Loan, Man Jumps Off Delhi Building with Daughter in Arms

New Delhi: Unable to pay his credit card bills, a 35-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by jumping off the terrace of a building in Shahdara's Jagatpuri area, police said on Thursday.

On Monday at around 3 am, Suresh Kumar took his four-year-old daughter and went to the terrace of the building. Holding his daughter in his arms, he jumped, police said. His wife was following him and when she saw it, she also jumped off the terrace.

The police were informed by the family's neighbours after they saw the trio lying on the road. While Kumar died, his wife Manjeet Kaur, 31, and daughter sustained injuries, police said.

They were rushed to GTB hospital where Kumar was declared brought dead. The girl suffered fractures to both of her legs, police said. Kumar's body was handed over to his family members after post-mortem, they said.

Kaur was not fit to record her statement until Wednesday. Now her condition, as well as that of her daughter, is stated to be stable, police said.

Kaur has told police that her husband, who was working in a private company in Gurugram, had several credit cards of different banks and had a loan of Rs 8 lakh, they said. He was under stress as the banks kept calling and texting him every day to pay the amount.

When Kaur jumped from the terrace, she hit an electric wire which broke her momentum and due to which she received minor injuries, a senior police officer said.

The family lived on the ground floor of the building. The house belongs to Kaur's father, who lives in Punjab, they said.

A case under IPC section 307 (attempt to murder) has been registered, police said.