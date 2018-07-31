GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Unable To Pay Loan, Maharashtra Farmer Drinks Poison, Sets Self On Fire

The farmer went to his farm and subsequently consumed poison and set himself ablaze after building his own pyre with woods and animal fodder.

PTI

Updated:July 31, 2018, 7:44 AM IST
Unable To Pay Loan, Maharashtra Farmer Drinks Poison, Sets Self On Fire
Illustration by Mir Suhail/ News18.com.
Nagpur: Apparently facing problems in repaying a loan, a 35-year-old farmer killed himself in Buldhana district of Maharashtra, a senior police officer said on Monday.

Gajanan Jaybhaye, a resident of Saukhedtejan village, left his home on Saturday night and went to his farm. He subsequently consumed poison and set himself ablaze after building his own pyre with woods and animal fodder kept in the farm, the police officer said.

The incident came to light on Sunday morning, he said.

The Buldhana police have filed a case of accidental death on a complaint filed by the father of the dead farmer.

The police officer, quoting Mr Jaybhaye's family members, said the farmer was facing some loan repayment-related problem.

An investigation was on, he added.

