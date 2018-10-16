GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Unable to Pay Maintenance to Former Wife, Gujarat Man Leads Procession to Court Arrest

Hemant Rajput (36) had earlier been ordered by a family court to pay Rs 3,500 per month as maintenance to his former wife under the divorce agreement. The unpaid amount had accrued to Rs 95,500 over a period of time.

PTI

Updated:October 16, 2018, 5:31 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Unable to Pay Maintenance to Former Wife, Gujarat Man Leads Procession to Court Arrest
Representative Image/ Illustration by Mir Suhail.
Loading...
Vadodara: A man walked at the head of a procession comprising kin and friends to get himself arrested after citing inability to pay a maintenance amount of Rs 95,500 to his former wife, Vadodara police said on Tuesday.

Hemant Rajput (36) had earlier been ordered by a family court to pay Rs 3,500 per month as maintenance to his former wife under the divorce agreement formalised between them, police said. The unpaid amount had accrued to Rs 95,500 over a period of time, an official added.

"On Monday, Rajput came on the shoulder of his friend in a procession which included his parents to the police station to get himself arrested. He said that he was unable to pay Rs 95,500 as maintenance to his former wife," said F K Jogal, inspector, Bapod police station.

He said that Rajput's former wife had approached court recently over non-payment of maintenance and it had ordered Rajput to pay Rs 95,500 or undergo a jail term of 270 days. The official said that the couple had divorced after 15 years of marriage with the woman complaining about frequent quarrels and Rajput's reluctance to live separately from his parents.

Jogal said that Rajput was arrested and sent to jail for a period of 270 days as per the order of the family court.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...