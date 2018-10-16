English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Unable to Pay Maintenance to Former Wife, Gujarat Man Leads Procession to Court Arrest
Hemant Rajput (36) had earlier been ordered by a family court to pay Rs 3,500 per month as maintenance to his former wife under the divorce agreement. The unpaid amount had accrued to Rs 95,500 over a period of time.
Representative Image/ Illustration by Mir Suhail.
Loading...
Vadodara: A man walked at the head of a procession comprising kin and friends to get himself arrested after citing inability to pay a maintenance amount of Rs 95,500 to his former wife, Vadodara police said on Tuesday.
Hemant Rajput (36) had earlier been ordered by a family court to pay Rs 3,500 per month as maintenance to his former wife under the divorce agreement formalised between them, police said. The unpaid amount had accrued to Rs 95,500 over a period of time, an official added.
"On Monday, Rajput came on the shoulder of his friend in a procession which included his parents to the police station to get himself arrested. He said that he was unable to pay Rs 95,500 as maintenance to his former wife," said F K Jogal, inspector, Bapod police station.
He said that Rajput's former wife had approached court recently over non-payment of maintenance and it had ordered Rajput to pay Rs 95,500 or undergo a jail term of 270 days. The official said that the couple had divorced after 15 years of marriage with the woman complaining about frequent quarrels and Rajput's reluctance to live separately from his parents.
Jogal said that Rajput was arrested and sent to jail for a period of 270 days as per the order of the family court.
Hemant Rajput (36) had earlier been ordered by a family court to pay Rs 3,500 per month as maintenance to his former wife under the divorce agreement formalised between them, police said. The unpaid amount had accrued to Rs 95,500 over a period of time, an official added.
"On Monday, Rajput came on the shoulder of his friend in a procession which included his parents to the police station to get himself arrested. He said that he was unable to pay Rs 95,500 as maintenance to his former wife," said F K Jogal, inspector, Bapod police station.
He said that Rajput's former wife had approached court recently over non-payment of maintenance and it had ordered Rajput to pay Rs 95,500 or undergo a jail term of 270 days. The official said that the couple had divorced after 15 years of marriage with the woman complaining about frequent quarrels and Rajput's reluctance to live separately from his parents.
Jogal said that Rajput was arrested and sent to jail for a period of 270 days as per the order of the family court.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
BJP Stages Massive Rally to 'Save Sabarimala Temple'
-
Thursday 11 October , 2018
'Statue Of Unity' To Be Ready For Inauguration On October 31
-
Thursday 11 October , 2018
War Against Pollution : Punjab Farmer Gifts Happy Seeders to Stop Stubble Burning
-
Wednesday 10 October , 2018
7 Killed, 35 Injured as Engine, 4 Coaches Derail in UP's Raebareli
-
Thursday 20 September , 2018
Caught Between Death And Democracy: Sarpanches Of Kashmir Live Under A Shadow Of Fear
BJP Stages Massive Rally to 'Save Sabarimala Temple'
Thursday 11 October , 2018 'Statue Of Unity' To Be Ready For Inauguration On October 31
Thursday 11 October , 2018 War Against Pollution : Punjab Farmer Gifts Happy Seeders to Stop Stubble Burning
Wednesday 10 October , 2018 7 Killed, 35 Injured as Engine, 4 Coaches Derail in UP's Raebareli
Thursday 20 September , 2018 Caught Between Death And Democracy: Sarpanches Of Kashmir Live Under A Shadow Of Fear
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Prithvi Shaw Boost for Formidable Mumbai Ahead of Vijay Hazare Semi-final vs Hyderabad
- 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' Started These Questionable Trends and We Cannot Explain Why
- 20 Years of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai: Shah Rukh Khan was a Trendsetter Then, He is a Trendsetter Now
- #90sMoviesIn2018: Kuch Kuch Hota Hai Taught Me a Very Skewed Idea of Beauty
- Bollywood Star Salman Khan Spotted Driving Polaris RZR1000 in Dubai
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...