Unable to Pay Off Loan, Cousin Kills Woman and Her 3 Kids

Agra Police claim to have cracked a murder case of a woman and her three children which shocked the Uttar Pradesh city last week. The bodies of Rekha and her three kids were found at their house on July 22. All four had their throats slit. After a week of investigation, police said the distant brother of Rekha, Santosh, is the killer, adding that he even stole valuables. Police have arrested Santosh and his friend Viru who allegedly helped him execute the crime.

Agra’s Inspector General Naveen Arora, during a press conference on Tuesday, said Santosh had taken a loan from Rekha, but failed to pay back. Rekha used to continuously remind Santosh about the debt, and both of them even got into multiple arguments over the issue.

Rekha had divorced her husband two years ago, and was living with her three children at a house in Kucha Sudharam area in Agra.

Police said Rekha had many a times insulted Santosh over the loan issue. The investigating team believes that Santosh could not handle the embarrassment, and arrived at her house with his friend last Thursday to get murder her. Arora said the police recovered stolen jewellery, cash and a two-wheeler from Santosh.

Rekha’s father Vinod Rathore, who lives in Chhattisgarh, said Santosh is the son of his cousin’s brother and was around the same age as Rekha. Both of them, Vinod recalled, used to play together during childhood, and Rekha even used to tie rakhi on Santosh’s wrist.

Vinod further said that Rekha used to trust Santosh and had even allowed him to visit her home after her divorce. The grieving father said they will not maintain any ties with Santosh’s family, while insisting that he should get the harshest punishment possible.

