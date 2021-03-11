Unable to Pay School Fee, Class 12 Student Shoots Himself Dead in UP's Shahjahanpur

A Class 12 student allegedly took his life in this Uttar Pradesh district as he was "upset" over his father's failure to pay his school fee, police said on Thursday.

Anup Kumar (18) shot himself with a countrymade pistol on Wednesday, after his father told him that he could not arrange the money for his school fee, Deputy Superintendent of Police Mahendra Kumar said.

The deceased's father, Parmeshwar Dayal, who works as a labourer, told the police that two months ago, his son had asked for Rs 8,000 to pay his school fee. On Wednesday, he again asked his father about the money.

The body of the deceased has been sent for post-mortem, the police said.