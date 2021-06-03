Unable To Provide Food Mother Kills Differently-Abled Daughter in East Midnapore

A 30-year-old ‘mentally stressed’ woman was arrested by police in East Midnapore district of West Bengal on Wednesday after she allegedly killed her five year old differently-abled daughter.

According to The Telegraph, the police arrived at the scene in Khejuri village after locals heard the woman, Sagarika Patra, screaming that she had killed her daughter who was continuously asking for food.

As soon as residents found out about the horrific tragedy, they kept Sagarika under their watch until the police arrived.

Sagarika was living alone with her daughter in a one-room accommodation after informally separating from her husband, Biswajit, last year. Biswajit used to own a vegetable stall next to her wife’s house, and also provided monetary support to Sagarika. However, after the Covid-19 lockdown, he relocated and even stopped sending money to her.

“The poor mother had to kill her own daughter because the girl would cry out for food all day. Even a few weeks ago Sagarika was asking friends and neighbours for help, but she had stopped doing that recently," a source told the newspaper.

Meanwhile, police said they are looking for the absconding husband, as prima facie the mother looks “deprived and abused".

Village head Samar Sankar Mondal revealed that Sagarika was Biswajit’s second wife, and they noticed the family troubles last year. Mondal added that the villagers made unsuccessful attempts to exhort Biswajit to understand his responsibilities.

In another similar incident earlier, a two-year-old differently-abled girl died after her grandmother and great grandmother allegedly pushed the child into a well in Ramanagara district of Karnataka.

https://www.google.com/amp/s/indianexpress.com/article/cities/bangalore/unable-to-meet-medical-costs-couple-plans-to-kill-disabled-child-leaves-job-to-grandmother-great-grandmother-7225730/lite/

During the investigation, it was learned that the child’s parents were employed at a chemical factory and couldn’t afford the Rs 10,000 monthly cost of her treatment.

The doctors told the parents that their daughter, who had no life in her limbs and couldn’t speak, will remain disabled for the rest of her life. Therefore, the grandmother and the great grandmother executed the plan of the child’s parents to dump her in a nearby well.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here