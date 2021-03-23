Unable to Reach Vaccination Target, Official Violates Rules, Orders ANMs to Give Shots at Village Camp

The Community health center (CHC) Superintendent, Ramnagar, Dr Rajiv Dixit was removed from his post on Monday and a probe into alleged negligence in the national covid-19 vaccination drive was launched. The Chief Medical Officer, of UP’s Barabanki district, Dr BKS Chauhan removed the Superintendent and attached him to the district TB Hospital Barabanki.

The probe was handed over to the Additional Chief Medical Officer (ACMO). As per information, Dixit was not able to achieve the vaccinations target. He had sent a team of Auxiliary Nurse Midwife (ANM) and a vaccination drive was held at a primary school in Saidanpur village on March 17. Over 22 people were vaccinated.

Meanwhile, dozens of elderly people were vaccinated at the house of a village head candidate in the Gram Panchayat Amarpur. Both the incidents are in severe violation of coldchain rules mandated by the government over the Covid-19 vaccine administration. Since Ramnagar had a CHC, inoculations had to be done at the health centre only. However, at the behest of the Superintendent, the health workers went to the village with the vaccine in a box used to carry polio drops.

Speaking to media on the issue, CMO of Barabanki district, Dr BKS Chauhan, said. “There has been extreme carelessness regarding the Covid-19 vaccine protocol. Dr Rajiv Dixit has been removed from Ramnagar in case of sending a team for village-to-village vaccination. The investigation of this entire case has been submitted to the ACMO,” he said.

Dr Harishankar has replaced Dixit as the new face CHC Superintendent of Ramnagar. At the same time, ACMO Dr DK Srivastava has been nominated to investigate the matter.

Dr Rajiv Dixit has a history of controversies. He was removed from Suratganj CHC after audio of him abusing and threatening a health worker on the phone went viral. A case was also filed against him. Many ASHA and ANM workers have also accused him of extortion.