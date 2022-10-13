CHANGE LANGUAGE
Unable to Recover Loan from Defaulters, Bank Manager Hangs Self in Puducherry
1-MIN READ

Unable to Recover Loan from Defaulters, Bank Manager Hangs Self in Puducherry

By: P Ramesh

Edited By: Poorva Joshi

News18.com

October 13, 2022, 14:29 IST

Yanam, India

Visapragada Srikanth ended his life by hanging himself, leaving his wife Gayatri and two children behind (Representational Image)

The interest rates on the personal loans he took, kept skyrocketing and he eventually couldn't make ends meet at home

Visapragada Srikanth, a bank manager from Puducherry hanged himself after being unable to recover the loans from defaulters. According to local Police, he was a resident of Pithapuram in the Kakinada district of Andhra Pradesh. He worked as a bank manager in UCO Bank’s Yanam branch.

In order to reach the targets set by the higher-ups, he issued loans to many people. The higher authorities pressurized him to recover the loans, after which he approached them.

However, unable to recover the loans and bear the pressure from the higher-ups, he himself took a loan and tried to settle the recoveries up to some extent.

The interest rates on the personal loans he took, kept skyrocketing and he eventually couldn’t make ends meet at home. His financial transactions showed an imbalance, and he eventually suffered from depression.

Visapragada Srikanth ended his life by hanging himself, leaving his wife Gayatri and two children behind. He lived with them in Yanam’s Gopal Nagar.

October 13, 2022, 14:29 IST
last updated:October 13, 2022, 14:29 IST