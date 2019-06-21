English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Unable to Repay Loan, Farmer Ends Life by Consuming Poison in UP's Muzaffarnagar
The farmer's family members alleged that he took the extreme step as the bank officials kept harassing him to clear the loan he had taken for buying a tractor.
Representative image.
Muzaffarnagar (UP): A 65-year-old farmer committed suicide by consuming poison in a village here allegedly after being harassed for not being able to repay a loan he had taken from a bank, police said Friday.
The farmer, Dhanprakash, died on Thursday at a hospital in Sahojani Tagan village under the Mansurpur Police Station limits, five days after consuming poison, they said.
According to the police, the farmer's family members alleged that he took the extreme step as the bank officials kept harassing him to clear the loan he had taken for buying a tractor.
