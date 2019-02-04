English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Unable to Repay Loans, Five Members of Trader's Family in Gorakhpur Commit Suicide
Senior Superintendent of Police Sunil Kumar Gupta said, "Before dying, Rachna Gupta said all of the family members had consumed poison. There was a lot of pressure on the family members, due to huge loans taken."
Gorakhpur: In a tragic incident, four members of a local trader's family, facing demands for repayment of loans from money lenders, were found dead Sunday morning, while a fifth one died in the hospital during treatment.
Police said trader Ramesh Gupta's body was found near railway tracks at Surajkund overbridge, while those of his wife Sarita (45), daughter Payal (15) and son Ayush (10) were found at his home Sahebganj area under Rajghat police station area of the district.
The trader's elder daughter Rachna (20) too was found unconscious in the house and was rushed to BRD Medical College here, where she died during the treatment a few hours later, police said.
Senior Superintendent of Police Sunil Kumar Gupta said, "Before dying, Rachna Gupta said all of the family members had consumed poison. There was a lot of pressure on the family members, due to huge loans taken."
"The food which the family consumed last night contained poison. Ramesh Gupta went towards railway track to kill himself," Gupta quoted Rachna as saying before her death.
The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, said police, adding the matter is being probed.
Local residents said Gupta had taken huge loans and had been facing persistent demands from money lenders to clear his dues.
He was also facing losses in business and used to remain disturbed, they said.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, meanwhile, expressed "deep sorrow" over the death of trader's family.
