Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Unable to Repay Loans, 2 Farmers Commit Suicide in Two Districts of Uttar Pradesh

Manmohan, the victim's brother said Shankar, a resident of Bhairavganj in Srinagar, was upset as his crop got damaged due to heavy rains.

PTI

Updated:October 8, 2019, 1:09 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Unable to Repay Loans, 2 Farmers Commit Suicide in Two Districts of Uttar Pradesh
Representative image.

Banda: Unable to repay their loans, two farmers allegedly committed suicide in Mahoba and Hamirpur districts, officials said on Tuesday. In Mahoba, Shankar Kushwaha (44) committed suicide by jumping in front of a train on Monday, Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Devendra Singh said.

Manmohan, the victim's brother said Shankar, a resident of Bhairavganj in Srinagar, was upset as his crop got damaged due to heavy rains. He had taken a loan of Rs 30,000 from a bank but could not repay it and committed suicide, he said.

The SDM said a probe has been ordered and due compensation will be given to the farmer's family once the report comes.

In Hamipur district, another farmer Ram Khelawan (65) committed suicide by hanging himself from a tree after his crop got damaged.

His son Dayashankar said Khelawan, a resident of Saukhar village in Sumerpur area, had loan of Rs one lakh which he could not repay.

Tehsildar (Revenue Officer) Raghvendra Sharma said a probe is on to ascertain the reason behind the act.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram