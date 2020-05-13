INDIA

1-MIN READ

Unable to Return Home Stranded Migrant Worker Ends Life in Haryana

Migrants from Odisha on their way to board Shramik special train to reach their native places during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, at Central Railway Station, in Chennai. (Image: PTI)

Migrants from Odisha on their way to board Shramik special train to reach their native places during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, at Central Railway Station, in Chennai. (Image: PTI)

The official confirmed the death of the 40-year-old migrant, who was working in a plywood manufacturing company at Yamuna Nagar in the northern state.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: May 13, 2020, 10:16 PM IST
Unable to return home due to the nationwide lockdown due to coronavirus, a distressed migrant worker from Odisha's Kendrapara district has allegedly committed suicide in Haryana, an official said here on Wednesday.

The official confirmed the death of the 40-year-old migrant, who was working in a plywood manufacturing company

at Yamuna Nagar in the northern state. The man was stated to be depressed due to loss of livelihood and his inability to return home and his body was found hanging from a tree near where he stayed, the official said.


We have been informed about the migrant worker having committed suicide in Haryana. The administration has taken up

the matter with Haryana counterparts, said Kendrapara district collector Samarth Verma. Rs 10,000 ex-gratia compensation has been paid to the widow of the man, he said.

My husband told me over telephone on Monday that he had no money to pay his room rent. He was quite depressed as

he also could not arrange money to reach home, said his widow, who is a native of Bajapur village under Rajkanika

block in the district.

