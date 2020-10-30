Unable to See Daughter Get Married to Lover, Telangana Man Kills Groom's Father on Wedding Day

Unable to put up with the marriage of his daughter to her lover, her father and relatives fatally attacked the bridegroom's father, police said on Friday. The incident took place Sthambampalli village in Rajanna Sircilla district.

The 20-year woman tied the knot with the 22-year-old man on October 27, the police said. This angered her father and he, along with her relatives, beat up the bridegroom's father at his residence the same day, they said.

The man died of injuries in a hospital today, the police said. A case of murder has been registered and steps have been taken to arrest the accused, they added.