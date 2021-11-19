'Unable to Travel': Mehul Choksi Moves Bombay HC in Fugitive Proceedings

Fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi has moved the Bombay High Court saying he will be unable to travel, so as to keep in abeyance fugitive proceedings against him by the Enforcement Directorate, which is seeking to declare him a fugitive economic offender.

According to a report by Bar and Bench, Choksi has claimed that he was granted medical bail by the Eastern Carribean Supreme Court so that he could travel to Antigua and Barbuda for treatment and, hence, it could not be said he was refusing to come back to India.

Choksi was granted bail by Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court in July 2021 to travel to Antigua and Barbuda to receive treatment for his neurological ailments.

The diamantaire is an accused in the PNB fraud case worth Rs 14,500 crore. He had mysteriously gone missing on May 23 from Antigua and Barbuda, where he has been staying since 2018 as a citizen after he fled Delhi. He was detained in the neighbouring island country, Dominica, for alleged illegal entry. His lawyers claimed that he was kidnapped from Jolly Harbour in Antigua by policemen, who looked like Antiguan and Indian, and then brought to Dominica on a boat.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.