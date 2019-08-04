Unable to Visit Maternal Home, Woman Kills Self, Daughter by Setting Fire in UP's Hamirpur
The woman died on the spot, while her daughter died on the way to Jhansi. Her son sustained 40 per cent burn injuries and is undergoing treatment, deputy superintendent of police, Rath, Shubh Suchit said.
Image for representation only.
Banda: Miffed over not being able to visit her mother's home, a 25-year-old woman in Rath town of Hamirpur district set herself and her two children ablaze, police said on Sunday.
"The incident took place on Saturday, when Kiran (25) wife of Devkinandan Pal was adamant on going to her mother's place, and subsequently locked herself in a room along with son Ankit (5) and daughter Sangita (3)," Suchit said.
"She poured kerosene on herself and also on her children, and then set herself and children ablaze," he added.
Police said prime facie, it has been found that the woman took the extreme step as she was adamant on visiting her mother's place.
A case has been registered at Rath Kotwali, and the bodies of the woman and her daughter have been handed over to the family after conducting post-mortem examination.
