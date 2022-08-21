CHANGE LANGUAGE
'Unacceptable To Dub Socio-economic Development Initiatives As Freebies,' Says DMK

PTI

Last Updated: August 21, 2022, 11:30 IST

Chennai, India

Free bicycle scheme flagged off by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin in Chennai (Twitter Photo)

Free bicycle scheme flagged off by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin in Chennai (Twitter Photo)

Tamil Nadu's ruling party, which has knocked on the doors of the Supreme Court in the case against freebies, said the use of the word 'freebies' is wrong, inappropriate and unacceptable.

It is unacceptable to dub as ‘freebies’ initiatives aimed at socio-economic development of backward, most backward and all marginalised sections of the society, the DMK said on Sunday. Tamil Nadu’s ruling party, which has knocked on the doors of the Supreme Court in the case against freebies, said the use of the word ‘freebies’ is wrong, inappropriate and unacceptable.

DMK’s organising secretary R S Bharathi, who is the petitioner, said that the core of the Dravidian movement’s ideology is socio-economic upliftment of the backward, most backward and all other oppressed sections of the society. Tracing the origin and rise of the Dravidian movement from the days of the Justice Party about a century ago, Bharathi told.

