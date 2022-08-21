It is unacceptable to dub as ‘freebies’ initiatives aimed at socio-economic development of backward, most backward and all marginalised sections of the society, the DMK said on Sunday. Tamil Nadu’s ruling party, which has knocked on the doors of the Supreme Court in the case against freebies, said the use of the word ‘freebies’ is wrong, inappropriate and unacceptable.

DMK’s organising secretary R S Bharathi, who is the petitioner, said that the core of the Dravidian movement’s ideology is socio-economic upliftment of the backward, most backward and all other oppressed sections of the society. Tracing the origin and rise of the Dravidian movement from the days of the Justice Party about a century ago, Bharathi told.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here