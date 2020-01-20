Take the pledge to vote

Unattended Bag With 'Live Bomb' Diffused at Mangaluru Airport, Suspects Caught on Camera

Mangaluru Police Commissioner P S Harsha rushed to the airport along with a police team. An extensive search operation was conducted with the help of bomb disposal and dog squads, and metal detectors.

News18.com

Updated:January 20, 2020, 4:45 PM IST
Unattended Bag With 'Live Bomb' Diffused at Mangaluru Airport, Suspects Caught on Camera
Mangaluru Police released photographs of suspect and the autorickshaw he was seen leaving in, in the CCTV footage. (Image: Twitter/ANI)

Mangaluru: Mangaluru police on Monday found a 'live' bomb in an unattended bag near the ticket counters at the airport here on Monday. Discovery of the bag created panic, following which the bomb disposal unit was summoned.

Sources have told News18 that the suspects have been captured in the CCTV footage.

According to police, the bomb was found in the unclaimed laptop bag and has been taken in a bomb disposal unit vehicle for controlled explosion at an open place here.

"According to the preliminary reports, a live bomb was found at the Mangaluru Airport today. Steps have been taken to neutralise it and carry out further inquiry to identify people behind it," said Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

Earlier, after the suspicious bag was noticed, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), which is maintaining security at the airport, cordoned off the area and reported the matter to the police.

Mangaluru Police Commissioner P S Harsha rushed to the airport along with a police team and bomb disposal squad.

(With Inputs from PTI)

