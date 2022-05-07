Unattended Bags Trigger Panic at Vasant Vihar Market

Two unattended bags triggered panic at a market in southwest Delhi's Vasant Vihar area on Saturday morning, police said.

The bags were found outside shop number 5 at the A-block market in Vasant Vihar, they said.

A senior police officer said the bags were left there by an unidentified foreign national, who had come to buy medicines. After receiving a call about this, the police cordoned off the area.

Nearby shops were evacuated and sand bags placed around the two unattended bags, Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Manoj C said.

Bomb and dog squads were called in to check the bags but nothing was found, the police said. The bags had some old clothes and personal belongings. The owner of the bag is being identified and the staff in the area has been briefed to be vigilant, the DCP said.

