Unaware of Demonetisation, Says Visually Impaired Man, Urges Authorities to Exchange Rs 65k Life Savings

A 65-year-old visually impaired person in Tamil Nadu has filed a petition with the Krishnagiri district collector’s office, seeking help for exchanging his old (demonetised) notes of 500 and 1,000 rupees amounting to 65,000 in total. He claimed that the amount has been his life savings which he earned through begging.

The man, Chinnakannu, hails from Chinnagoundanur village in Krishnagiri district. He was visually impaired right from the age of five, making a living by begging and staying alone in a hut in his village. When questioned about the situation, the old man told News18 that as he fell sick four years ago and forgot where his lifetime savings of Rs 65,000 was kept. He claimed that only a few days ago he found the money. He later came to know that his lifetime savings amount could not be used anymore owing to demonetisation.

In the petition, he said he has been begging in the area for many years and had saved the amount hoping to use it in his old age. He had forgotten where he kept the amount for the last few years due to an ailment and could not change the notes as he was unaware of demonetisation.

He requested the authorities to help convert the demonetised notes into the latest currency.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.