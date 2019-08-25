Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Unaware of His Son's Death, CCD Founder's Father Passes Away After Staying in Coma for Over a Month

VG Siddhartha, who went missing on July 29 was found dead two days later. His body was found in the Netravati river.

Stacy Pereira | CNN-News18

Updated:August 25, 2019, 6:38 PM IST
Unaware of His Son's Death, CCD Founder's Father Passes Away After Staying in Coma for Over a Month
file image of CCD founder VG Siddhartha along with his father
Bengaluru: Days after the founder of Cafe Coffee Day VG Siddhartha passed away, his 96-year-old father, Gangaiah Hegde, breathed his last on Sunday. He had been admitted to Gopalagowda hospital in Mysuru about a month ago after suffering from old-age-related health issues.

VG Siddhartha, who went missing on July 29, was found dead two days later. His body was found in the Netravati river. Siddhartha had visited his father in the hospital in that last week of July. According to Siddartha's cousin, the businessman had broken down looking at his father’s deteriorating health.

While the country mourned the death of VG Siddhartha, his ailing father didn't know that his son was no more. It was around this time that the 96- year old started slipping into a coma.

Gangaiah Hegde was a wealthy coffee planter and was a highly-revered person in Chikmagaluru district. He was known for his discipline, benevolence and 'no-nonsense' attitude. Locals from his village reminisce how he used to visit the weekly markets of Chikmagluru himself to buy groceries till a few years back.

Hedge's body will be transported from Mysuru to Chikkamangaluru where his mortal remains will be kept at the Chetanahalli estate, the same place where his son was cremated.



