Uncertainty Looms Over Differently-Abled Student's Fate as Kerala Govt Refuses to Upgrade School
Asim, who is 90 percent paralyzed by birth, passed the seventh standard this year. He was all set to go to school this monsoon when the news came as a shocker to the family.
Muhammed Asim, who hails from Velimanna in Kozhikode, despite all odds excelled in studies and was happy after Kerala High Court ordered upgradation of school.
Kozhikode: Education of 12-year-old differently-abled Muhammed Asim has hit a roadblock after the government in Kerala decided to challenge a high court order to upgrade a government upper primary school into high school.
Muhammed Asim, hailing from Velimanna in Kozhikode, despite all odds excelled in studies and was happy to get a favourable judgment from the Kerala High Court to upgrade the upper primary school. But the proposal was rejected by the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government.
Asim, who is 90 percent paralyzed by birth, passed the seventh standard this year. He was all set to go to school this monsoon when the news came as a shocker to the family.
“On June 12, Kerala High Court gave an order upgrading the high school considering the special case of Asim,” Asim’s father Muhammed Saeed said.
“Earlier, we were told that the government would not appeal the High Court order and my son was all set to go to the school. Now, at the last moment we got to know that they have challenged the court order,” said Saeed adding the Omassery gram panchayat doesn’t have a high school.
“I feel so pained to know that the government has gone appealing against the decision to upgrade Velimanna U.P school,” Asim told a Malayalam news channel.
It was after Asim’s request the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) government upgraded the schools as upper primary. Asim’s father says the government is refusing the upgradation of the school citing the reason that it would add to the financial expenses.
Asim was conferred Kerala Government’s Ujjwala Balyam award, where only one student from a district is eligible.
| Edited by: Sana Fazili
