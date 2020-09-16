Unclaimed Body Decomposes in Indore-based Govt hospital, Probe Ordered

An unclaimed body was found lying in a highly decomposed state in the mortuary of a government hospital in Indore due to alleged negligence of staffers, prompting authorities to order a probe into the matter.

The matter came to light after a picture of the body, which looked liked a skeleton, surfaced on social media.

In the picture, the body was seen lying on a stretcher at the Maharaja Yashwantrao Hospital (MYH) in Sanyogitaganj

area in Indore in Madhya Pradesh.

"We have formed a committee for a probe into the matter. Strict action will be taken against any employee found

guilty," MYH superintendent Dr Pramendra Thakur said.