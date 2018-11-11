English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'Uncles Carrying Brides to Doli Can Lead to Lust': Darul Uloom's Latest Fatwa
Deoband-based Darul Uloom's fatwa department has taken a strong exception to the ceremony and advised women to either walk to the doli or let their mothers escort them.
File photo of Deoband-based Darul Uloom
New Delhi: The tradition of carrying a bride to her doli (palanquin) by the male members of her maternal family can lead to 'birth of lust', world-renowned Islamic seminary Darul Uloom Deoband has ruled.
According to a report in Times of India, the seminary's fatwa department has taken a strong exception to the ceremony in which the maternal uncle lifts and carries newlywed niece to the 'doli'.
"Relations between a woman and her maternal uncle are very sacred. A man cannot lift his fully grown niece, it is certainly not acceptable in the eyes of Muslim law. There is always a danger of destruction of such relationship if this activity leads to the birth of lust in either of the two,” a bench of high-ranking clerics said while branding it as an "un-Islamic practice".
It recommended, "It is always better that the young woman walks towards ‘doli’ or her mother escorts her."
The report stated that the fatwa (edict) was issued in a reply to a Muzaffarnagar-based man. The bench further said that the practice of 'lal khat' prevalent in Muslim weddings was a foreign concept borrowed from "non-Islamic belief".
'Lal khat' is a decorated invitation card that a woman's family sends to the groom's side, inviting them for 'nikah' at a pre-decided venue. The bench was quoted as saying: "Instead, it should be a normal letter or postcard or intimation by phone call. This activity must be abandoned completely."
Besides, the department also said that jewellery which has images embossed on them is un-Islamic."If the jewellery a bride is wearing does not have any image embossed on it, it is acceptable," the seminary said. Clerics have welcomed the fatwa and appealed to all Muslims to follow it religiously.
Known for its controversial edicts, Darul Uloom had earlier this week issued a fatwa against Muslim women for applying nail polish and cutting nails. They had also issued an order against shaving and waxing, and even reportedly asked individuals to not do jobs in banks as it was un-Islamic.
| Edited by: Sumedha Kirti
