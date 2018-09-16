Unconscious for Weeks Since Majerhat Bridge Collapse, Tests Show Survivor Has Brain Tumour

Twenty six-year-old Ganesh Prasad was complaining of a chronic headache for quite some time, but it was only after the bus he was travelling in tumbled down as the Majerhat bridge in Kolkata came crashing down few weeks ago. When he finally went to the doctor, Prasad was diagnosed with a large tumour in his brain.On September 4, with the tragic Majerhat bridge collapse, Prasad along with the others injured in the accident were admitted to the SSKM Hospital.All others with more critical injuries were discharged one after another, but not Prasad, who remained unconscious for several days after the bridge collapse, though with only ‘superficial injuries’, reported the Times of India.With efforts to improve his deteriorating health, a team of doctors began a series of medical tests. Almost two weeks later it was found out that Prasad was ailing from a large tumour in his brain.“His family had told us about a headache he used to complain of prior to the crash, but we were unable to find out what caused the convulsions. It was only after conducting a battery of tests on him that the tumour was finally detected. His condition is very serious, now,” the TOI quoted Dr Rajat Chowdhury, who is in charge of the team looking after Prasad.Prasad, a resident of Kalighat in Kolkata, is a father to a child and the only son of his parents. The family had been completely oblivious of his ailment and has been devastated ever since the news of his tumour came in.Since the accident, Prasad has been suffering from intermittent convulsions and intra-tumoural bleeding due to which doctors had to perform a surgery, wherein, a part of his skull was removed to prevent the tumour from compressing his brain.According to doctors, the Majerhat Bridge accident might have just aggravated his already critical condition. However, it is yet to be determined that whether the tumour in his brain is malignant or benign.A section of the Majerhat Bridge came crashing down on September 4 leaving three dead and several others injured. The 40-year-old bridge stood over railway tracks in Alipore, one of the oldest and the busiest areas of Kolkata.