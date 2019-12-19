'Undemocratic': Historian Ramachandra Guha Detained in Bengaluru for Protesting Against Citizenship Law
Police said the protesters violated prohibitory orders clamped in the city against any protest or demonstration.
Ramachandra Guha being taken away by police in Bengaluru.
Bengaluru Noted historian Ramachandra Guha and many others were detained on Thursday for staging a demonstration against the Citizenship Amendment Act and NRC at the Town Hall here, in defiance of the prohibitory orders imposed in the city.
Police said the protesters violated prohibitory orders clamped in the city against any protest or demonstration.
Reacting to his detention, Guha said it was "absolutely undemocratic" that police were not allowing even a peaceful protest, which is the democratic right of the citizens.
The Communist Party of India too staged demonstrations in the city against the CAA and NRC.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- FASTags Are Now Mandatory From January 15; Here is What to do if You Need to Buy One
- Veteran Telugu Comedian, Actor Ali’s Mother Passes Away Due to Age Related Illness
- Five Privacy Features to Secure Your WhatsApp Chats
- Priyanka Chopra Condemns Violence in Her Note Addressing Anti-CAA Student Protests
- Visiting Museums, Galleries and Concerts Can Help You Live Longer, Says New Research