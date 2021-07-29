Under fire from the Centre over a fresh surge in cases, the Kerala government, once hailed for leading the way in India’s fight against the Covid-19 pandemic during the first wave, on Thursday defended its response to the virus during the second wave, calling the ‘attack’ a ‘campaign to malign the state’.

Health Minister Veena George asserted that there has never been a case in Kerala where a person died due to lack of oxygen, beds, or ambulance. “It is unfortunate that there is a campaign against the state,” she said.

George said on Thursday that the next two to three weeks will be crucial in controlling the spread of coronavirus infections in the state. As the daily caseload has been continuously high the past few weeks, the Centre has decided to send a six-member team of experts to help the state government’s efforts in dealing with the spread of the virus.

“We welcome the central team. A few weeks ago another team visited and they were satisfied with our performance,” said George.

The state reported 22,056 fresh cases on Thursday, making up more than half of India’s total coronavirus tally of 43,654.

George said that as the state does extensive testing, the ratio of tests per million is the highest in the country. “We are trying to keep the cases low,” she said.

She also mentioned that there was vaccine shortage the day before and the state received batches of vaccines today.

The health minister said that Kerala’s strategy of handling the pandemic is different. “We try to drag the wave so that we can keep the cases limited to our medical care capacity.”

Pointing out that hospital and ICU occupancy is low, George said, “it shows that the severity of the virus is less.”

