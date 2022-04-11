Under Attack over 'Crime Spurt' in Punjab, AAP Govt Deploys Top Cop And Data for Defence

With a joint opposition targeting it over an alleged spurt of crimes after it took over the reins of the state, the Bhagwant Mann government of Punjab on Monday put forward its state police chief to defend the law and order situation, claiming that the murder rate recorded this year was lower than previous ones.

Director general of police (DGP) VK Bhawra addressed the media to blunt allegations levelled by the Congress, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) that there was a surge in murder incidents, especially those involving gangsters in the state.

Bhawra said only six of the 158 murders (3.8 per cent) reported to date had a gangster angle. “The crime data indicates 158 murders have taken place, at an average of 50 murders per month, in the state so far this year. The figure was 724 in 2021 and 757 in 2020, at a monthly average of 60 and 65 murders, respectively,” he said.

The figures, he said, showed the rate of all kinds of murders this year had marginally decreased in comparison to the last two years.

Referring to the anti-gangster operations carried out by the police, he said, “16 gangster modules have been busted and 98 individuals involved in these activities arrested."

He said the police had identified 545 gangsters of A, B & C categories and had taken effective action against 515 out of these.

All six gangster-related murders had been traced after a thorough investigation and a total of 24 accused involved in the cases had been arrested along with a recovery of seven pistols, 18 cartridges, and seven vehicles.

All these were blind murders in which the culprits were not known, he said, adding that efforts were afoot to arrest the remaining accused.

Denying any large-scale gangster activity in the state, Bhawra said nine murders not linked to gangsters had occurred so far this year, causing a sensation amongst the public. Most of the accused had been arrested in these cases, said the DGP. Family/matrimonial disputes, rivalry or monetary disputes, etc, were among the main reasons behind these crimes.

Bhawra said the newly constituted anti-gangster task force (AGTF) had swung into action already. He urged people to join hands with the police department against anti-social elements trying to disrupt peace.

