Under Complete Weekend Lockdown Due to Covid-19 Cases, Here's What Remains Open in Kerala

In view of rising covid-19 cases and plans of mass testing and vaccination, Kerala is under a complete weekend lockdown for the entire duration of Saturday and Sunday.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced on Friday that pandemic-related restrictions are being reinforced in

Kerala due to an increase in the test positivity rates (TPR) over the last few days. A ‘micro-containment system’ will also be introduced, Vijayan said, directing the officials to keep up contact tracing and testing along with the vaccination.

Here’s a look at what remains open during the weekend lockdown:

Under the reinforced Covid-19 lockdown curbs in Kerala, government offices (both central and state) have been asked to function with up to 50 per cent of staff in Category A and B local bodies, and with up to 25 per cent staff in Category C areas.

Only essential services have been allowed to operate in Category D areas.

Pinarayi Vijayan said that a micro-containment system is being introduced in the state. Local self-government institution (LSGI) categorisation will be carried out on the basis of the seven-day average TPR, while the curbs will be applied according to the existing categorisation in the state.

Vijayan said that Covid-19 vaccine distribution in Kerala is progressing well.

“So far, 1,77,09,529 people have been vaccinated. Of these, 1,24,64,589 received a single dose of vaccine and 52,44,940 have received both doses. The Department of Health has launched a campaign to give Covid-19 vaccine to all pregnant women. Those who can register on their own will be encouraged to do so. People who do not have access to smartphones and computers are vaccinated by registering with the help of Asha activists. So far, about 40,000 pregnant women in the state have been vaccinated," he said.

Stressing that the state government is trying to give at least one dose of vaccination to everyone as soon as possible, Vijayan asked every citizen to be careful to avoid small and large crowded situations where there is a risk of rapid spread due to the presence of Delta variant of the coronavirus.

