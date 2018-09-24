English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Under-construction Bridge Collapses in Bengal's Kakdwip
Speaking to News18, Minister for Sunderbans Affairs Department Manturam Pakhira said, “I visited the spot along with the local police and ordered a high-level probe.”
An under-construction bridge over the Kalnagini River in Bengal's Kakdwip area collapsed on Monday morning. No caualties have been reported so far.
Kolkata: An under-construction bridge over the Kalnagini River in Bengal's Kakdwip area collapsed on Monday morning. No caualties have been reported so far.
Pakhira said that he has requested for a preliminary report on the accident and insisted “no one will be spared if found guilty.”
BJP leader Kaushik Das has alleged that the responsibility of the bridge’s construction was given to a relative of Pakhira and demanded for an impartial probe.
Locals said there were several cracks in the pillars of the bridge that has been under construction since 2015.
The incident took place only 20 days after the Majerhat flyover collapsed on September 4.At that time, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee held (based on preliminary inquiry report) the Public Works Department (PWD) responsible for the collapse .
