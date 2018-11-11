GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

One Killed as Under-construction Building Collapses in Bengaluru

An under-construction building came crashing down in Bengaluru's Thyagarajanagar area in Karnataka on Saturday.

News18.com

Updated:November 11, 2018, 12:02 AM IST
One Killed as Under-construction Building Collapses in Bengaluru
A three storey building has collapsed in Bengaluru's Thyagaraja Nagar area on Saturday.
Bengaluru: One person was killed after a three-storey under-construction building collapsed in Bengaluru's Thyagarajanagar area on Saturday, news agency ANI reported.

A Fire Department Officer said two people were working inside the building when it collapsed but one of them managed to run out. "He informed us about the other person whose body was recovered and sent to hospital. The rescue operation is now over," he said.

In August, three labourers were killed and seven got injured when an under-construction building collapsed at Kengeri on the outskirts of the city.
