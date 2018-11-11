English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
One Killed as Under-construction Building Collapses in Bengaluru
An under-construction building came crashing down in Bengaluru's Thyagarajanagar area in Karnataka on Saturday.
A three storey building has collapsed in Bengaluru's Thyagaraja Nagar area on Saturday.
Loading...
Bengaluru: One person was killed after a three-storey under-construction building collapsed in Bengaluru's Thyagarajanagar area on Saturday, news agency ANI reported.
A Fire Department Officer said two people were working inside the building when it collapsed but one of them managed to run out. "He informed us about the other person whose body was recovered and sent to hospital. The rescue operation is now over," he said.
In August, three labourers were killed and seven got injured when an under-construction building collapsed at Kengeri on the outskirts of the city.
A Fire Department Officer said two people were working inside the building when it collapsed but one of them managed to run out. "He informed us about the other person whose body was recovered and sent to hospital. The rescue operation is now over," he said.
In August, three labourers were killed and seven got injured when an under-construction building collapsed at Kengeri on the outskirts of the city.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Reporters Project: Chhattisgarh Adivasis — Their Concerns, Their Voices
-
Friday 09 November , 2018
12 killed in California Bar Shooting
-
Tuesday 06 November , 2018
Understanding And Dealing With Hazardous Delhi Pollution
-
Tuesday 06 November , 2018
Decoding the ‘Green Cracker’ Mystery
-
Monday 05 November , 2018
Amidst Stubble Burning, Kuldeep Singh Took An Unique Pledge
Reporters Project: Chhattisgarh Adivasis — Their Concerns, Their Voices
Friday 09 November , 2018 12 killed in California Bar Shooting
Tuesday 06 November , 2018 Understanding And Dealing With Hazardous Delhi Pollution
Tuesday 06 November , 2018 Decoding the ‘Green Cracker’ Mystery
Monday 05 November , 2018 Amidst Stubble Burning, Kuldeep Singh Took An Unique Pledge
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Leicester Pay Heartfelt Tribute to Thai Owner Killed in Crash
- Facebook Stops Requiring Arbitration of Sexual Harassment Claims
- Is Deepika Padukone Wearing Clothes Designed by Sabyasachi on her Wedding Day?
- PUBG is Free For Xbox One For a Limited Time: Everything You Need to Know
- Nokia 9 Will be The First Smartphone With Penta-Camera Setup; Launch Expected Soon
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...