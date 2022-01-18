CHANGE LANGUAGE
Under Construction Building Collapses in Kerala, 20 Injured Taken to Hospital

An under-construction building in Kerala collapsed on Jan 18 morning. (Representative image- PTI)

Sources said three workers, who were seriously injured, have been shifted to Kozhikode medical college hospital.

At least 20 people were injured, few of them seriously, after a building under construction in nearby Kaithapoyil in this north Kerala district collapsed on Tuesday morning. According to police sources, the multi-storied building was under construction in the Markaz Knowledge City.

Police and Fire and Rescue officials were swung into action to rescue the labourers, who were engaged in the concreting of the first floor of the building. Sources said three workers, who were seriously injured, have been shifted to Kozhikode medical college hospital.

