Under-construction Building Collapses in Outer Delhi, One Dead

A 25-year-old man died allegedly after the wall of an under-construction building, where he was working, collapsed in outer Delhi's Kirari area, police said Friday.The incident occurred on Thursday morning, they said.The deceased, Chotu Kumar (25), was working at the under-construction building owned by Praveen, they said.Kumar was working on the second floor of the building when its roof collapsed, a senior officer said.The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead. The body was handed over to his family members after post-mortem, he said.Police said they have registered a case under section 288 (negligent conduct with respect to pulling down or repairing buildings) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code and booked Praveen.Seven people, including four children, were killed Wednesday after a five-storey building collapsed in Delhi's Ashok Vihar area.