English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Under-construction Building Collapses in Outer Delhi, One Dead
The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead. The body was handed over to his family members after post-mortem.
Representative photo.
Loading...
New Delhi: A 25-year-old man died allegedly after the wall of an under-construction building, where he was working, collapsed in outer Delhi's Kirari area, police said Friday.
The incident occurred on Thursday morning, they said.
The deceased, Chotu Kumar (25), was working at the under-construction building owned by Praveen, they said.
Kumar was working on the second floor of the building when its roof collapsed, a senior officer said.
The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead. The body was handed over to his family members after post-mortem, he said.
Police said they have registered a case under section 288 (negligent conduct with respect to pulling down or repairing buildings) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code and booked Praveen.
Seven people, including four children, were killed Wednesday after a five-storey building collapsed in Delhi's Ashok Vihar area.
The incident occurred on Thursday morning, they said.
The deceased, Chotu Kumar (25), was working at the under-construction building owned by Praveen, they said.
Kumar was working on the second floor of the building when its roof collapsed, a senior officer said.
The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead. The body was handed over to his family members after post-mortem, he said.
Police said they have registered a case under section 288 (negligent conduct with respect to pulling down or repairing buildings) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code and booked Praveen.
Seven people, including four children, were killed Wednesday after a five-storey building collapsed in Delhi's Ashok Vihar area.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Sabarimala Verdict: Big Win For Women But Why Did The Lone Woman Judge Dissent?
-
Thursday 27 September , 2018
Adultery Law Scrapped: Delhi On Sex Outside Marriage
-
Wednesday 26 September , 2018
Aadhaar Verdict Decoded After Supreme Court Delivers Landmark Judgment
-
Wednesday 26 September , 2018
What You Probably Missed in the Aadhaar Verdict
-
Wednesday 26 September , 2018
Maldives Elections: What Does It Mean For India
Sabarimala Verdict: Big Win For Women But Why Did The Lone Woman Judge Dissent?
Thursday 27 September , 2018 Adultery Law Scrapped: Delhi On Sex Outside Marriage
Wednesday 26 September , 2018 Aadhaar Verdict Decoded After Supreme Court Delivers Landmark Judgment
Wednesday 26 September , 2018 What You Probably Missed in the Aadhaar Verdict
Wednesday 26 September , 2018 Maldives Elections: What Does It Mean For India
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Facebook Says Security Breach Allowed Hackers to Control Accounts of 50 Million Users
- Bigg Boss 12 Day 12 Written Updates: Anup Jalota Flirts With Roshmi-Kriti While Sreesanth Bowls to Decide New Captains
- 'Good Touch, Bad Touch': Tamil Actor Sivakartikeyan Teaches Sex Education to Students in New Short Film
- Apple iPhone XS Max Vs Samsung Galaxy Note 9: Battle of The Big Screen Powerhouse Smartphones
- #90sMoviesIn2018: Faking Rape and Fat Shaming, Here's Why Aamir-Madhuri's 'Dil' Doesn't Deserve its Cult Status
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...