1-min read

Under Debt, Rajasthan Farmer Ends His Life, Blames Congress Govt for Not Fulfilling Loan Waiver Promise

The farmer, identified as Sohan Lal, had taken a crop loan of Rs 2.5 lakh and he reportedly blamed the state government for not fulfilling its election promise of loan waiver.

PTI

Updated:June 25, 2019, 2:53 PM IST
Under Debt, Rajasthan Farmer Ends His Life, Blames Congress Govt for Not Fulfilling Loan Waiver Promise
Image for representation.
Loading...

Jaipur: A 45-year-old debt-ridden farmer allegedly committed suicide by consuming celphos in Raisinghnagar of Rajasthan’s Sriganganagar district, police said on Tuesday.

The farmer, identified as Sohan Lal, had taken a crop loan of Rs 2.5 lakh. He took celphos, a pesticide, on Sunday.

The body was handed over to family members after a post-mortem on Monday, Raisinghnagar police station incharge Kishan Singh said. He said Sohan Lal's neighbour gave them a suicide note that he claimed to have found at the farmer's residence.

In the suicide note, Lal has held the state government responsible for not waiving loans of farmers as promised in their election manifesto. Singh said the claims in the suicide note were being verified and the handwriting would be matched with that of the farmer to establish its authenticity.

